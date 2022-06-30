Bellata students compete at cross country carnival

Students from Bellata Public School travelled to Narrabri to run in the zone cross country competition recently.
Flynn McPherson, Audrey and Bethany Cooper, Max and Lachie Eather, Patrick Lowien, Nina Lui and Owen Eather all turned up to run two or three kilometres.
All students ran and represented the school well with Flynn coming in 15th, Audrey ninth Lachie 12th, Patrick, 14th, Max eighth, Nina eighth and Owen ninth in their respective age divisions.
Bethany came in sixth in her race and will go on to represent Bellata at regionals in Coolah.
Well done everyone and best of luck to Bethany at the next level.
