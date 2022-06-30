Moree Champion

Bellata students compete at cross country carnival

June 30 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students from Bellata Public School travelled to Narrabri to run in the zone cross country competition recently.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.