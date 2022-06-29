The Moree Plains Shire Council has adopted it 2022-23 budget and is spruiking record-level investment in rural roads, water infrastructure and significant improvements to community facilities.
The budget focuses on two key community priorities the council heard during consultation: the pool and roads.
Advertisement
In response, from July 1, 2022 the council will temporarily reduce the entry fees to the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre for shire residents and will change the concession entry eligibility criteria. This will be reviewed in June 2023 as part of the regular annual budget review.
Concession entry fees at the Mungindi pool will also be reduced this financial year.
Moree Plains Shire Mayor, Mark Johnson, said the council understood the closure of the 50m pool had impacted the community.
"We want to ensure what we are asking the community to pay is fair and reasonable while the facility is being upgraded," councillor Johnson said.
READ MORE:
An additional $315,000 will go towards unsealed road network projects.
"Our roads are critical to our shire's economy and wellbeing and a safe, accessible and reliable road network remains an ongoing priority of council," acknowledged cr Johnson.
Other highlights are $77 million for capital and non-capital projects, including $17.8 million for roads; preliminary design work for sewer and drainage improvements in Pallamallawa; and a range of community amenity, sporting and cultural facility improvements in Moree, Mungindi and other villages.
Council was successful in its recent application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal for a special 2.28% rate variation, which will bring council's budgeted surplus for the 2022/23 financial year to almost $1.135 million.
This adds an increase of $386,411 to the $748,171 surplus reported in the Draft Budget under the previous 0.7 per cent rate peg-a rate peg that was well below the shire's historical 2.3 per cent rate average and the current 5.1 per cent inflation rate.
Acting general manager, Nick Tobin, said this year's budget put council in a strong position to deliver priority infrastructure projects in the coming years.
"Moree Plains is gearing up for significant growth, and council's sound financial management will help position the region to take full advantage of the transformation. It also enables council to deliver core services to Moree and the wider community," Mr Tobin said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.