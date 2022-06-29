More than 25 years since Margaret Adams' first exhibition at Bank Art Museum Moree, Moree's regional art gallery is calling on community members, collectors and organisations to share their artworks.
In collaboration with the artist's family, BAMM will host a retrospective exhibition on the career of nationally and internationally renowned Moree Gamilaroi artist Margaret Adams who passed away in June 2021.
Advertisement
A well respected community member and elder, Marg was also a founding artist of Yurundiali Aboriginal Corporation and finalist in the Parliament of NSW Indigenous Art Prize.
Her works have featured in many local, national and international exhibitions, and countless artworks by the local artists are also tucked away in the homes of Moree residents.
The show will acknowledge and celebrate the life and career of the artist by showcasing a range of colourful and significant artworks from the artist's career in an exhibition that will fill the entire gallery space later this year.
READ MORE:
BAMM is now calling on community organisations and households to look through their office spaces and living rooms for artworks by the artist.
"It's hard to miss an artwork by Marg," says assistant director Kate Tuart. "They're vibrant paintings full of movement, often depicting native birds and wildlife by the river, and groups of figures at play around campfires.
"But they're also heavily layered and complex works that explore the social, cultural and racial history of community, Country and Dreaming stories, particularly along the Mehi River - or as Marg said, 'Meei' River."
Miss Tuart encourages anyone who thinks they may have an artwork by Marg to contact BAMM.
The exhibition will run from October 14 until November 26; however, all artworks to be included in the exhibition must be finalised by September 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.