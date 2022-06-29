Moree Champion
BAMM to host retrospective exhibition on the career of late internationally-renowned Moree Gamilaroi artist, Margaret Adams

Updated June 29 2022 - 3:06am, first published 1:00am
More than 25 years since Margaret Adams' first exhibition at Bank Art Museum Moree, Moree's regional art gallery is calling on community members, collectors and organisations to share their artworks.

