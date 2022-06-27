Spray tech on display at Moree demo day

'NEXT generation' precision spraying technology will be on display at a demonstration day to be held at Moree on July 14.
The new RightSpot system from precision technology specialist, Ag Leader, controls up to 144 nozzles individually for consistent droplet size and accurate coverage over a wide range of operating speeds.
The system can be retrofitted to a wide range of self-propelled and trailed sprayers.
The field day, to held at the Moree Rugby Union Club, is being hosted by Ag Leader in conjunction with local dealer, National Ag.
Ag Leader Asia Pacific Sales Manager, Doug Amos, says spraying is one of the most demanding jobs in modern farming systems.
"Spraying is extremely time-sensitive and time-intensive," he says.
"Producers often spend more time spraying than any other job associated with broadacre or row cropping.
"With increasing input costs and tightening environmental regulations, producers need to be looking at ways of increasing the efficacy, accuracy and productivity of their spraying operations.
"Adding nozzle-by-nozzle control to their existing sprayer can deliver immediate agronomic and financial benefits by minimising under- or over-application and the potential for spray drift."
RightSpot utilises pulse width modulation technology to maintain a consistent, user-defined boom pressure, droplet size and application rate, regardless of operating speed.
"A traditional sprayer regulates the application rate by increasing or decreasing boom pressure as the ground speed of the sprayer changes," Doug says.
"This means any reduction in speed, such as when travelling over rough conditions or around obstacles, will produce a larger droplet size, resulting in reduced coverage and efficacy.
"Conversely, any increase in speed will result in a smaller droplet size increasing the risk of chemical drift onto adjacent crops.
"With RightSpot, flow rate and pressure are controlled independently.
"This means the operator can speed up or slow down without sacrificing the droplet size or coverage.
"RightSpot shuts off each nozzle automatically, allowing the operator to follow the most efficient path of travel rather than tracing around obstacles.
"The automatic turn compensation adjusts the application rate on the inner and outer portions of the boom to ensure a consistent rate is applied right across the boom during turning."
Doug says RightSpot will appeal to large-scale farmers or contractors who are looking to improve the efficiency of their existing spray unit without having to purchase a new sprayer.
"RightSpot is the cost-effective way to upgrade your existing sprayer into a state-of-the-art precision sprayer that would otherwise cost hundreds of thousands of dollars new," he says.
RightSpot is controlled using Ag Leader's universal InCommand 1200 terminal, which also controls the company's steering/guidance systems, precision planting and spreading solutions and decision support systems.
"Like all Ag Leader products, RightSpot is designed to make the grower's job easier with a simple, easy-to use, year-round interface that enables them to achieve precise application control while increasing productivity," Doug says.
Visit aglrightspot.com.au for more information.
