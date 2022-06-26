A FOCUS on defence paid handsome dividends on the attacking front as Kootingal Roosters came from a half-time deficit to beat Moree Boars 42-18 in their WEG Group 4 First Grade clash at Kootingal Oval on Sunday.
Moree had led 10-6 at halftime of a bruising encounter but the Roosters responded well to take control.
Advertisement
Kootingal coach Geoff Sharpe said the "effort was there but we just weren't clicking" of a first half that provided just one Rooster try.
His side erased those first half errors in the second half on the back of some big hit ups by Kyle Cochrane, Chris Vidler and Ryan Kelly-Payne.
That set their platform with hooker Kurt Hartmann scoring a customary try early in the half to signal the Rooster return.
Ethan Parry also starred as he enjoyed what Sharpe thought was "his best game for us".
Kootingal scooted clear and looked like running away with the game but the Boars retaliated with two good tries of their own.
Down by six points their run ended as the Roosters responded well.
And a stunning length of the field try from 18-year-old prop Ryan Kelly-Payne helped repel the Boar resurgence.
"Sam Molyneaux was to have started the game but he was late to the game and we had to start Ryan," Geoff Sharpe said of the teenage titan.
"He was great."
Rhys Davis was another young gun who filled in admirably for the Roosters as well.
"It was a just a real good day for us," Sharpe said.
"We had focused on defence at training and we worked very hard today, the defence was very good."
Moree Boars president Todd Mitchell said the Boars "let the game slip early in the second half".
"We led at half time but they took control. We did come back and got close but couldn't go on with it.
"We're starting to run out of troops."
The Boars lost backrower Brent McDonald after five minutes to an ankle injury and talented centre Joe Wade re-injured an ankle injury he has been carrying most of the season.
Captain-coach Ben Williams also injured a knee midway through the second half as the Boars suffered in their chase.
Advertisement
While Wade laboured with his ankle he was still one of their best along with Mick Watton, Cameron Rodgers, Zac Sampson and Brett Wright.
"We're trying hard but things just aren't happening," Todd Mitchell added.
"We're not playing the full 80 minutes either and that must be a worry."
First Grade: KOOTINGAL 42 (Ryan Kelly-Payne 2, Jack Anderson, Chris Vidler, Kurt Hartmann, Sam Molyneaux, Johnny Seabrook, Ethan Parry tries, Sam Taylor 5gls) d MOREE 18 (Holt Cubis 2, Jovan Raveneau, Hayden Wiblen tries, Adrian Smith gl) G4 B&F: 3 Chris Vidler (K), 2 Ryan Kelly-Payne (K), 1 Cameron Rodgers (M).
Second Grade: KOOTINGAL 34 (Dion Campbell 2, Josh Jale 2, Jesse O'Leary, Adam Darlington, Robert O'Leary tries, Brandon O'Leary 3gls) d MOREE 30 (James Duncan 2, Kaedyn Smith, Shannon Hippi, Justin Smith Steven Le Millere tries, Hippi 3gls) G4 B&F: 3 Mitch Eccleston (K), 2 William Howard (M), 1 Adam Darlington (K).
Ladies League Tag: KOOTINGAL 22 (Sarah Gill, Kynesha Fuller, Steph Fulwood, Kiara Briggs tries, Fulwood 3gls) d MOREE 6 (Shakaya Williams try, Stacey McIntosh gl) G4 B&F: 3 Kiara Briggs (K), 2 Shai-Lee Smith (M), 1 Sarah Gill (K).
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.