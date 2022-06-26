Moree Champion

Boars beaten by Roosters

By Geoff Newling
Updated June 26 2022 - 11:16am, first published 11:14am
A FOCUS on defence paid handsome dividends on the attacking front as Kootingal Roosters came from a half-time deficit to beat Moree Boars 42-18 in their WEG Group 4 First Grade clash at Kootingal Oval on Sunday.

