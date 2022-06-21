"This is the second consecutive year Moree Netball has been able to pull together junior representative teams, with families in the past struggling to afford the costs associated with playing sport in a more far-flung part of the State. We all know the social and health benefits sport can play in the development of our youth, and I want to recognise Moree Netball on the way it has looked outside the box to encourage and support more young women to get on the court."

