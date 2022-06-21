Moree and District Netball Association's junior players have been busy preparing for the junior state titles set down for next month.
The association will send an under 12s and an under 13-14 years to the championships at Baulkham Hills from July 2 to 4.
The teams have been meeting three times a week to train in preparation to face off in Division 4 in both age groups.
The state government gave them a boost to get there with a $10,000 grant.
The grant allowed the sides to participate in a competition and team bonding weekend in Dubbo.
Moree netball representative co-ordinator Laura-Lee Chaplin said the time away allowed the team to come together and was a great stepping stone for building for the future.
"On the bus trip home, I asked all players and parents to write their favourite part of the weekend, most responses were around spending time together as a team and club," she said.
"Just the process of having everyone together on one bus for four hours, singing and relationship building, did wonders to boosting moral and camaraderie amongst players.
"Our hope is to be able to continue to offer locals the same opportunities as city players.
"We believe by creating memories, like team weekends away, we will promote and encourage others to play and try out for representative netball, in years to come."
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced the funding and said it will help with the costs families in regional areas face when participating in sport.
"MDNA is in the process of rebuilding its representative ranks and has been exploring ways it can remove the barriers which restrict participation," he said.
"This is the second consecutive year Moree Netball has been able to pull together junior representative teams, with families in the past struggling to afford the costs associated with playing sport in a more far-flung part of the State. We all know the social and health benefits sport can play in the development of our youth, and I want to recognise Moree Netball on the way it has looked outside the box to encourage and support more young women to get on the court."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
