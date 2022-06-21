Moree Champion

Moree will send two teams to the state titles

By Ellen Dunger
Updated June 22 2022, first published June 21 2022
GET SET: Moree's junior netballers will contest the division 4 state titles next month.

Moree and District Netball Association's junior players have been busy preparing for the junior state titles set down for next month.

