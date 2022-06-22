Moree Champion
'I'm pinching myself': $636 million in budget for Northern Tablelands

By Newsroom
Updated June 22 2022 - 6:09am, first published 6:00am
MP Adam Marshall reviews the 2022-23 NSW Budget papers, following a record $636.52 million funding allocation for the electorate.

For the first time in the electorate's history more than half-a-billion dollars has been allocated in an NSW Budget for projects in the Northern Tablelands.

