Bellata students attend eisteddfod

Bellata Public School students went on a road trip recently to compete at the Narrabri arts eisteddfod.
The first performer was Audrey Cooper who competed in the vocal solo category and placed first with her rendition of 'A whole new world'.
Advertisement
Next on the schedule was the Kindergarten, Year 1 and Year 2 program.
The Kinders performed the poem 'The Giant' by Georgie Adams.
The Year 1 students' poem was 'It's a bit rich' by Max Fatchen and Year 2 performed 'Choose carefully' by Kylie-Maree Weston-Scheuber.
Then it was time for Year 3 to preform 'Fish and chips' by Kylie-Marree Weston-Scheuber while the Year 4 students recited 'You can't be that' by Brian Patten.
Year 6 students presented their set poem 'Locked out by Kylie-Marree Weston-Scheuber.
All students preformed well and received encouraging feedback from the adjudicator for next year.
Lawson Eather placed second while Zarabelle Bhadjwah was third in their categories.
Archie McPherson received a highly commended for Kindergarten.
Charlie Eather came in first with Maggie Cooper second and Amelia Lowien third for Year 1.
Owen Eather placed third for Year 2.
In Year 3, Patrick Lowien placed second and Nina Lui third with Max Eather getting a highly commended.
Bethany Cooper placed second in Year 4 and Flynn McPherson received a highly commended for Year 6.
Overall this year's eisteddfod was very successful for Bellata Public School, said principal Robyn Bishop.
"The staff and students should be commended for all their hard work and commitment," Ms Bishop said. "Well done.
"And congratulations to all students."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.