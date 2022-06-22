Moree Champion
$194m for SAP precinct

Updated June 22 2022 - 6:13am, first published 1:00am
In March, $194 million was announced to kick-off constriction of the Moree Special Activation Precinct.

THE State Government has on Tuesday reconfirmed its commitment to making the Moree Plains the economic powerhouse of northern NSW, with $194 million in capital funding included in the 2022-23 NSW Budget for the Moree Special Activation Precinct (SAP).

