$194m for SAP precinct

THE State Government has on Tuesday reconfirmed its commitment to making the Moree Plains the economic powerhouse of northern NSW, with $194 million in capital funding included in the 2022-23 NSW Budget for the Moree Special Activation Precinct (SAP).
In March this year, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall was joined by Deputy Premier Paul Toole to announce the State Government would invest in stage one of the Moree SAP.
Mr Marshall said this tranche of funding would get preliminary works started to open around 950 hectares of land in the central part of the industrial precinct.
"While the community has known for some months that the delivery of the SAP was imminent, [Tuesday's] budget allocation is the cold hard cash needed to get diggers on site and working," Mr Marshall said.
"The Moree SAP will provide Moree with a new business hub, specialising in agribusiness, logistics and food processing, creating a golden opportunity to build on the area's high-value agricultural produce, water endowments and global connections by road, rail and air.
"Over the next year we will see the physical aspects of Moree SAP take shape, with new and upgraded roads, gas, telecommunications, electricity and water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure.
"There is no excuse for industry and investors to hold off planning their relocation to Moree.
"This funding kicks the delivery of this major industrial area into gear and drives the region towards its goal of creating 4000 jobs for the people of the Moree Plains by 2060."
The Regional Growth NSW Development Corporation will lead the precinct's delivery by managing the construction of enabling infrastructure, preparing a delivery plan to support streamlined approvals and providing a business concierge service to help investors set up or expand in the region.
