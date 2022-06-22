Moree hospital project fully funded

MORE than $130 million in capital funding has been included in Tuesday's NSW Budget, fast-tracking the start of construction on the $80 million new Moree District Hospital, at the completion of detailed planning.
This new tranche of funding will allow NSW Health Infrastructure to move to construction as soon as the planning and consultation process for the project is finalised.
Advertisement
Northern Tabelands MP, Adam Marshall, said the budget allocations were an important step forward in the life of this major health infrastructure project.
"This health budget has locked in the full funding allocations for both the Moree and Glen Innes Hospital," Mr Marshall said.
"[It] is an incredible victory for the communities of Moree and Glen Innes and I want to thank them for their strong advocacy and support of this projects - construction can now progress with certainty on both early next year.
"The redevelopments will provide vastly upgraded medical facilities that will provide more services than ever before - and, with ample room to expand, will grow with each community's needs."
Mr Marshall said the Moree community could soon look forward to the release of the hospital's concept designs.
"Following successful public consultation on the hospital's masterplan, Health Infrastructure has been working away in the background making sure the hospital's designs reflect the community's expectations," he said.
"It is anticipated the draft concept designs for the new Moree hospital will be finished in the coming months.
"This will give the community its first glimpse of what the new hospital building will look like externally. It while also provide an early insight on the health facility's internal floor plan.
"On the release of the concept designs, local health staff, Moree Plains Shire Council and the general community will be given another opportunity to provide feedback on what has been produced."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.