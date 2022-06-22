Moree Champion
Moree hospital project fully funded

Updated June 22 2022 - 6:12am, first published 12:00am
MP Adam Marshall has welcomed the full $80 million funding allocation in the 2022-23 NSW Budget for the new Moree hospital.

MORE than $130 million in capital funding has been included in Tuesday's NSW Budget, fast-tracking the start of construction on the $80 million new Moree District Hospital, at the completion of detailed planning.

