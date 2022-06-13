THE public will have a say on whether speed limits should be changed on regional roads, with the NSW government's Joint Standing Committee on Road Safety launching an inquiry.
One of the key topics it will look at, is whether variable speed limits should be implemented on 110-kilometre per hour roads in rural areas, such as in the north-west of the state.
Advertisement
Barwon MP Roy Butler pushed for the inquiry, and said it felt like a sensible thing to investigate given the new technologies available.
"We've done a lot to improve our drivers and our cars have come a long way, we've got lane-keep assist, forward collision avoidance and even fatigue warning in most modern cars to let you know when you're not sticking in the lane properly," he said.
"There's a lot we've done to make our cars safer, the tyre technology has come the long way, airbags and operating systems."
Mr Butler said between all of those factors, and the fact roads are typically safer these days, it would make sense to re-evaluate whether some speed limits could be changed to reduce travel time and increase productivity.
READ ALSO:
He was actually the one pushing for the inquiry, having promised to look into it as part of his campaign in 2018, ahead of the 2019 state election. Mr Butler said he has spoken to many people from around the state who would be in favour of higher speed limits.
"The feedback I've had from people that drive these roads is that they think it's worth having a look at whether or not there can be any revenue done of those speed limits if it doesn't have an impact on road safety and public safety," he said.
Mr Butler argued it could also be safer to introduce variable speed limits, given outback roads are often single lane and it can take a long time to overtake trucks at 110km/h, which means drivers are stuck on the wrong side of the road for a fair time.
Matthew Sharpham works as a field support coordinator for NSW Police. The role takes him between stations around the New England North West, where he regularly travels on major highways and high-speed smaller roads for hours a day.
Mr Sharpham said any lessening of travel time would be a huge benefit to him and other road users.
"I think it's a good idea, certainly cars are safer these days and they handle a lot better than they did in the 1970s, so that needs to be looked at," he said.
"I'd make a massive difference, just that little bit every day, the roads are a lot better than 30 years ago and the cars have improved as well, so getting that extra time would be very helpful."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.