The countdown is on to the Bingara Happy Days Orange Festival.
This year's event will have festival goers dancing in the street as it again takes on the "Happy Days" theme, celebrating the nostalgia and music of the 50s and 60s.
Advertisement
The weekend of events starts on Friday, July 1 at midday, with the annual Orange Picking Ceremony on Finch Street, in front of the Bingara RSL Club.
Despite a few setbacks with pest management after a wetter than usual summer, the trees have produced a bumper crop of fruit which are sure to meet the approval of even the most discerning orange connoisseur.
The 'Orange Police' (aka Bingara Central School students) have done a fantastic job of keeping the oranges safe and secure for the picking and have recently placed signs on each of the trees informing visitors of the sacred orange picking tradition.
On Friday night the fun and frivolity will get underway with a special screening of 'Stand by Me' at the Roxy Theatre, with all funds raised going towards the 2023 festival.
The fundraiser will be a night the whole family can enjoy with 50s fun for everyone! The Roxy café next door will be serving retro diner classics such as milkshakes and burgers, and participants are encouraged to sing and dance along during this nostalgic film classic.
For those who really want to get into the spirit of the evening, there will be prizes for the best dressed, so don your leather jackets, poodle skirts or jeans with turned up cuffs.
READ MORE:
On Saturday, the retro fun continues with vintage car displays, screenings of 50s and 60s documentaries and TV shows in the historic Roxy Theatre.
There will be Rock 'n' Roll music to get your toes tapping with performances by The Zephyr Project and Memphis Mover's, as well as children's rides and entertainment, and rock n roll dance demonstrations.
For those with a pelvis like Elvis, don't miss the Orange Festival hula hoop competition. There are three age categories: tiny tots 5-11 years, teeny boppers 12-16 years and the rocking bodgies 17-97 years. The competition kicks off at 12.30pm on the main stage.
Following the festival, the Bingara RSL club will host a 50s and 60s dance hall from 7pm until late with legendary retro DJ Grizzly Adams, as well as dance demonstrations and instruction from the New England Rockabilly Rockers. Even if you have two left feet, Grizzly guarantees he will get you rocking.
It is sure to be a great weekend so gather your friends and family and make your way to the 2022 Bingara Happy Days Orange Festival weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.