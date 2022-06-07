The Moree Reconciliation Week Awards made a return on Friday evening, the ceremony showing recognition and honour to individuals who have gone above and beyond contributing to reconciliation in the shire.
The gala was emceed by Moree Reconciliation Group's Glen Crump and Jamalla Williams with guests including Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty, David Harris, and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall.
The awards are hosted as part of Reconciliation Week, a time for all Australians to learn about the country's shared histories, cultures and achievements.
It is a time to explore how everyone can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia and the awards honour those those in our community who inspire and are making that change happen.
The award recipients are:
