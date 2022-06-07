Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Police appeal for public assistance to locate eleven-year-old Timothy Craigie, missing from Moree

Updated June 7 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MISSING: Eleven-year-old Timothy Craigie was last seen leaving his Moree home on Saturday. Photo: NEPD, Facebook

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a boy missing from Moree.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.