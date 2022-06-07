Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a boy missing from Moree.
Timothy Craigie, 11, was last seen leaving his home on Arunga Street, Moree, about 3pm on Saturday.
Advertisement
Police were notified when he failed to return and have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police hold concerns for Timothy's welfare due to his age.
Timothy is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 160cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit pants and a tan-coloured Adidas baseball cap.
Timothy may also be riding a red mountain bike.
Anyone with information regarding Timothy's whereabouts is urged to contact Moree Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.