THE GWYDIR region has come in above the state average for water law enforcement actions.
Since 2019, more than half of all investigations carried out by the Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) across Gwydir have resulted in punishments for landholders.
Recent data shows there had been 183 investigations carried out in the Gwydir area since mid 2019 with action taken against 95 rule breakers, just under 52 per cent of all cases.
This comes in well above the state average of only 30 per cent. Of the 95 actions taken, 28 fines were dished out, 41 orders to carry out remedial work or stop were issued, and 26 formal warnings to comply were given.
While the numbers look concerning, director Regional Water Regulation West, Graeme White said the results highlighted changing attitudes towards water laws in NSW.
Mr White said the NRAR had a large amount of success in encouraging a shift towards compliance.
We're more proactive to raise awareness of the rules and intervene early and prevent ongoing harm- Director Regional Water Regulation West, Graeme White
"Part of that has been actively enforcing the law, we have more than 4000 completed investigations under our belt, but part has also been in our commitment to transparent reporting," he said.
Gwydir was one of three regions across the state, where the percentage of enforcement actions was well above the state average, with Murrumbidgee and North Coast also joining them at the top of the list.
Mr White said the number of punishments dished out was lower than some periods in previous years, flagging NRAR's "proactive approach" as the reason for the decrease.
"But, over time, the numbers should continue to give the public confidence that the laws are being enforced for the benefit of everyone."
