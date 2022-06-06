MOREE Boars joined North Tamworth, Kootingal and Dungowan at the top of the Wests Entertainment Group Group 4 first grade table with Sunday's 60-30 win over Manilla at Boughton Oval.
The Boars sit second on for and against behind North Tamworth who have a points differential of +130.
The Boars have a PD of +92, Dungowan +90 and Kootingal +44 to round out the top four with Narrabri and Boggabri fifth and sixth.
Moree captain-coach Ben Williams was a relieved man after Sunday's win.
"Good to be back in the winner's circle," he told G4 Media.
"We had a few out and Holt (Cubis) was a late pullout as well."
The Boars were missing playmaking halfback Michael Watton and suspended Brenton Cochrane but still found their way to scoring 11 tries, Joe Wade and Jamie Sampson both crossing for try trebles.
Ben Williams thought Josh Girard's effort to play second grade and then start in first grade was impressive.
"We pulled him off with about 15 minutes to go (in reserve grade) and he started in first grade," Williams said.
"He had a good stint too, sis a good job for us."
Hooker Cameron Rodgers also starred, playing the full 80 minutes at dummy half and in the middle of the defensive lineup.
He earned the club's best and fairest points.
"Jamie Sampson had a big game at halfback too," Williams added of the versatile back who moved from fullback to Watton's vacant halfback spot.
"Brett Wright also had a big game in the centres for us. Him and Zac (Sampson) on the right and left sides.
"But everyone was good, they all clicked and stepped up. It was also good to play against a good bloke like Mitch (Doring)," he said of the Manilla captain-coach.
"He's such a good player and a real good bloke. I was able to catch up with him after the game and have a good yarn.
"They (Manilla) stayed here for a good while (at Moree Services Club) and we appreciated that."
Moree also appreciate they face a tough few weeks.
"We have Kootingal here this Saturday," Williams said.
"Then we have the bye and go back to Kootingal the week after. That's going to be tough but hopefully we can string a couple of wins together."
In other Saturday games Dungowan hosts Werris Creek and Narrabri welcomes North Tamworth to Collins Park while Gunnedah and Boggabri play their local derby at Kitchener Park, Gunnedah on Sunday.
GROUP 4 FIRST GRADE TABLE (For and against in brackets along with Points Differential): North Tamworth 12 (260-130 PD +130), Moree 12 (278-186 PD +92), Dungowan 12 (248-158 PD +90), Kootingal 12 (234-190 PD +44), Narrabri 10 (228-188 PD +40), Boggabri 10 (224-246 PD -22), Gunnedah 6 (198-260 PD -62), Werris Creek 6 (196-274 PD -78), Manilla 0 (158-430 PD -272)
MOREE 60 (Joe Wade 3, Jamie Sampson 3, Adrian Smith 2, Jason Saunders 2, Jovan Raveneau tries, Smith 8gls) d MANILLA 30 (Michael Giles 2, Dylan Walker, Jarmarley Jerrard, Adam Ruttley, Reece Austin tries, Mitch Doring 3gls) G4 B&F: 3 Jamie Sampson (Mor), 2 Michael Giles (Man), 1 Brett Wright (Mor).
Second Grade: MOREE 30 (Steven Le Millere 2, James Duncan, Kaedyn Smith, David Annis-Brown, Dylan Reading tries, Smith 3gls) d MANILLA 16 (Michael Russell, Billy Nean, Dustin Prince tries, Robert Bergan 2gls) G4 4 B&F: Shannon Hippi (Mor), 2 Robert Bergan (Man), 1 James Duncan (Mor).
Ladies League Tag: MANILLA 18 (Kim Flett 2, Jacqueline Murphy, Kristy Piggott tries, Melanie Doring gl) d MOREE 16 (Trudy Sharpley, Sheldyn Briggs, Tara Newman tries, Lena Smith 2gls) G4 B&F: 3 Kim Flett (Man), 2 Joan O'Leary (Man), 1 Stacey McIntosh (Mor).
THIS WEEK (Round 9): Saturday, June 11 - Moree v Kootingal (Boughton Oval, Moree), Dungowan v Werris Creek (Dungowan Recreation Reserve), Narrabri v North Tamworth (Collins Park, Narrabri). Sunday, June 12 - Gunnedah v Boggabri (Kitchener Park, Gunnedah). Manilla bye.
