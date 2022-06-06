Moree Champion

90 points were scored in the Boars' win

By Geoff Newling
Updated June 6 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:55am
MOREE Boars joined North Tamworth, Kootingal and Dungowan at the top of the Wests Entertainment Group Group 4 first grade table with Sunday's 60-30 win over Manilla at Boughton Oval.

