It was an important day for the First Nations People of the Moree Plains on Thursday.
In recognition of the 2022 National Reconciliation Week there was a ceremony for the placement of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags in the Moree Plains Shire Council chamber.
Members of the public and dignitaries joined the ceremony at the Balo Street entrance to the Max Centre for Welcome to Country by Barbara Cutmore, smoking ceremony and ochre by Paul Spearim and didgeridoo playing by Craig Whitfield, Wayne Swan and Nathaniel McIntosh.
Councillor Mekayla Cochrane and Damien Eade led the procession into the council chamber to install the flags which was followed by a moving speech from Connor Johnson written for Sorry Day and Reconciliation Week.
"As the first Gomeroi woman to be elected to council, I am proud to be placing the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags, to be flown permanently, in the council chamber as a symbolism to our First Nation's community and respectfully acknowledge them as important decisions are being made," cr Cochrane said.
"The instalment of these two flags will further signify unity and identity, an important loop in closing the gap for our community," Mayor Mark Johnson said.
