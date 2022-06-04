Residents of Naroo Frail Aged Hostel will soon be able to enjoy more time outdoors.
Nearly a half-million-dollar injection of funds will be used for significant infrastructure improvements to the outdoor space at the aged care facility.
Manager Sharon Baker said the funding would be used to undertake a makeover of the gardens, creating a more accessible, shaded outdoor space for the residents to enjoy.
"The project will open up the lounge room and the activities room to the gardens with new doors and windows, while sun shading and planting throughout the gardens will improve the outdoor space for all residents," Ms Baker said.
"This will provide a safe and comfortable space for residents to enjoy with their family and friends."
The works come thanks to $493,215 in capital grant funding from the Australian Government with Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton making the announcement on a recent visit to Naroo.
"Our elderly people deserve access to quality aged care services, and I'm pleased this funding will ensure aged care residents in Warialda will be able to live in greater comfort," Mr Coulton said.
"Naroo is particularly close to my heart, as my father spent many years on the board before becoming a resident himself, so I know just how important it is to ensure our loved ones can access suitable care as they get older.
"This funding represents more than just bricks and mortar; it's about reinforcing the future of care for seniors in the Gwydir Shire. It offers peace-of-mind and security not only for those already in care and their families but also local residents who are carefully considering the next phase of their life."
Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care Services Richard Colbeck said the investment reflected the Coalition Government's commitment to greater respect, care and dignity for senior Australians no matter where they live.
"Investing in aged care infrastructure means we can improve the quality and safety of residential aged care from the ground up," Minister Colbeck said.
"Safe, secure and comfortable residential care homes, designed around the needs of residents, provide the foundation for our five-pillar, five-year aged care reform plan."
The funding was provided through the 2020 Aged Care Approvals Round (ACAR). The conclusion of the 2020 ACAR marks the start of a transition period to a new system as the Federal Government continues to respond to the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.
