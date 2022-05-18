The House of Representatives candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot are: Derek Hardman of the Indigenous - Aboriginal Party of Australia, Peter Rothwell of the Liberal Democratic Party, Deborah Swinbourn from Pauline Hanson's One Nation, Mark Coulton of the National Party of Australia, Petrus Van Der Steen from United Australia Party, independent Stuart Howe, the Australian Labor Party's Jack Ayoub, Trish Frail from The Greens and Benjamin Fox of the Informed Medical Options Party.