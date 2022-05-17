MOREE Boars continued their flying start to the 2022 Group 4 first grade season when they humbled Gunnedah 62-14 at Boughton Oval on Saturday.
The Boars have now won all four of their opening games (plus the bye) to sit atop the competition on 10 points.
Moree captain-coach Ben Williams, who returned from injury to score one of the 11 tries, was doubly impressed "because we put a score on someone".
After tight wins over Boggabri (36-16) and Narrabri (26-24) it was extra-impressive his side backed up its good play by "going on with the job" and piling on a 48-point win.
"That was the good thing," he said. "That we went on with it and put on a good score."
Chief architect in that big win was centre Brenton Cochrane, who scored four tries in a brilliant display.
"He's been playing so good. Don't know whether it's his fitness or just that he wants to win so much. Whatever it is we'll just sit back and let him go.
"Even when we have a yarn about games his input has been huge of late, before he was listening and not saying much. I just couldn't have asked for anything better," he said.
Cochrane won the club's Best and Fairest three points as well as the players' player award but had plenty of helpers.
"The boys in the middle set the platform," Williams said singling out props Hayden Wiblen (who played his 62nd first grade match for the Boars) and Luke Hetherington.
"Jade (Girard) and Aaron (Robinson) came on and did a good job too and we also had Holt Cubis and Brett Wright off the bench as well. Brent McDonald also had another big game."
First Grade: MOREE 62 (Brenton Cochrane 4, Thomas Ryan 2, Jamie Sampson, Wyatt Roberts, Ben Williams, Adrian Smith, Luke Hetherington tries, Adrian Smith 9gls) d GUNNEDAH 14 (Aaron Donnelly, Zak Turnbull tries, Dylan O'Brien 3gls) G4 B&F: Brenton Cochrane (M), 2 Luke Hetherington (M), 1 Aaron Robinson (M).
Second Grade: MOREE 44 (William Hammond 2, Hayden Mills 2, Jordan Binge, David Annis-Brown, Shannon Hippi, Joven Raveneau tries, Hippi 5, Kaedyn Smith gls) d GUNNEDAH 6 (Hawken Durrant try, Farran Lamb gl) G4 B&F: 3 Hayden Mills (M), 2 William Hammond (M), 1 Garry Briggs (G).
Ladies League Tag: GUNNEDAH 16 (Jacqueline Jones 2, Piper Rankmore tries, Jones 2gls) d MOREE 6 Shai-Lee Smith try, Lena Smith gl) G4 B&F: 3 Piper Rankmore (G), 2 Sheldyn Briggs (M), 1 Jacqueline Jones (G).
