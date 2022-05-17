Moree Champion

Moree Boars sit atop Group 4 rugby league ladder

Updated May 17 2022 - 9:56pm, first published 9:30pm
FOUR FROM FOUR: Boars on the run at their home ground. Photo: File

MOREE Boars continued their flying start to the 2022 Group 4 first grade season when they humbled Gunnedah 62-14 at Boughton Oval on Saturday.

