Cochrane snares first Group 4 rugby league best and fairest points

Updated May 17 2022 - 8:43pm, first published 8:30pm
BEST & FAIREST: Brenton Cochrane in action for the Boars.

BRENTON Cochrane snared his first Group 4 Best and Fairest Award points of the season when he spearheaded his Moree Boars to a 62-14 hammering of Gunnedah at Boughton Oval, Moree at the weekend but they won't be his last considering the standard of his play after five rounds.

