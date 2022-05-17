BRENTON Cochrane snared his first Group 4 Best and Fairest Award points of the season when he spearheaded his Moree Boars to a 62-14 hammering of Gunnedah at Boughton Oval, Moree at the weekend but they won't be his last considering the standard of his play after five rounds.
The enigmatic Cochrane scored four tries in the win and reckons there's more to come in a season that has started so well for he and his Boars.
His four-try spree earned him the three points and while they were his first B&F points club president Todd Mitchell and captain-coach Ben Williams both believe he deserved points in previous games.
Cochrane laughed it off and delighted to have posted the latest three points.
He's more relieved that the Boars have started the season so well and lead the first and second grade competitions, both unbeaten.
Cochrane's four tries also elevated him to the top of the try-scoring table too, equal on seven tries with young Moree pivot Adrian Smith.
And he is thrilled by Smith's form too.
"He is a jet, he can motor, got speed to burn."
His development as another attacking weapon makes the Boars such a dangerous side with halfback Michael Watton another part of the freakish fabric.
Cochrane's versatility is another weapon.
He can, and has, play lock, five-eighth, centre and hooker.
That he had number three (centre) on his back was inconsequential last Saturday in the big win over Gunnedah.
"But I've got a free reign (from Williams) to turn up anywhere. I just play what's in front of me. Just take the attacking opportunities, that's the main thing.
"I enjoyed scoring those four tries but don't get me wrong. Gunnedah were good. We only led 18-8 at halftime. That scoreline (62-14) doesn't say how hard a game it was. And Gunnedah played it out right to the final minute. We were lucky that we were in a good position and we have got pace and flare. We have a number of players who can score tries from anywhere.
"We have also been lucky that we have got the 50-50 decisions too. We've got the bounce of the ball so far, got all the good calls.
"It could have easily gone against us at Boggabri and Narrabri. They were tough, hard games."
He said Moree was "always hard to beat at home" and will continue to be so throughout a season that is blossoming into what could be a great season for the Boars.
Taking that try-scoring form to Dungowan this Saturday, personally and team-wise, will be the next most important step for the Boars.
Saturday's clash at the Dungowan Recreation Reserve is one of two Saturday games with North Tamworth at home to Werris Creek.
Kootingal Roosters then have their first Sunday game of the season when they host Boggabri Kangaroos and Gunnedah Bulldogs host Manilla Tigers at Kitchener Park, Gunnedah.
GROUP 4 TRY-SCORERS FIRST GRADE MEN:
7: Brenton Cochrane, Adrian Smith (Moree).
5: Dylan Lake (Gunnedah), Livinai Tuicakau (NT).
4: Kobe Bone, Jeremy York (NT), Riley Leonard (Werris Creek), Robert Doolan (Boggabri), Brandon Parry, Tevita Peceli, Trent Taylor (Dungowan), Jason Saunders (Mor), Liam Hatch (Kootingal), Jake Rumsby (Narrabri), Mitch Doring (Manilla).
GROUP 4 BEST & FAIREST FIRST GRADE MEN:
10: Todd Nichols (Narrabri).
9: Brett Jarrett (Dungowan).
8: Luke Hetherington (Moree).
6: Mitch Doring (Manilla).
5: Tevita Peceli (Dung).
4: Liam Ball, Kobe Bone (North Tamworth), Isaiah Adams, Matt Gillham (Boggabri), Isaah Millgate (Werris Creek), Daniel Howe (Narr).
3: Rob Doolan, Nicholas Lyons (Bogg), Trent Hilton (Gunn), Kurt Hartmann, Jonny Seabrook, Chris Vidler (Koot), Barry Murray (Werris Creek), Brenton Cochrane, Adrian Smith, Joe Wade (Mor).
2: Cody Tickle (WC), Liam Hatch, Nick Zahra (Koot), KC Edmonds, Dylan O'Brien, Nick White (Gunn), Jake McManus (NT), Joss Cleal, Daniel Jobson (Narr).
1: Cameron Kerr (Bogg), Matt Baker (Gunn), Ethan Antzakles, Ryan Ingram (Dung), Jeremy York (NT), Robert Morris, Nick Syron (Man), Brendan Austin, Ben Williams (K), Aaron Robinson (Mor).
