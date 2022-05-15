OzFish unveils third River Repair Bus for Moree

OzFish has unveiled their third River Repair Bus to the community of Moree.
Working five days a week, the converted 12-seater bus will undertake habitat restoration work which will include rubbish and weed removal, revegetation and large-scale works on public sites connected to the local waterways.
OzFish project officer for the Northern Basin, Harry Davey, unveiled to a room full of community members who attended OzFish's Thinking Fish event.
Harry said a River Repair Bus, one of only three in the state, was a huge coup for Moree and its surrounding waterways.
"The bus will help enhance habitat projects connected with the Gwydir, Namoi, Barwon and Macintyre River, and their associated creeks, tributaries, and wetlands," Harry said.
"A River Repair Bus in Moree is the perfect fit. An already tight-nit community that loves their fishing, this bus will be that constant reminder that their local environment is being looked after," he said.
The bus will also provide opportunities for anglers, landcarers and students from the local high school to gain unique skills in hands-on river restoration.
"It provides an integral link between the community and the environment. It's one thing to want to assist in restoration but having the means to get out there and do it can often be difficult," Harry said.
Over the next few months, the Moree River Repair Bus will set its sight on restoring two key locations, which includes Whitiker's Lagoon and Four-mile Reserve.
OzFish is looking for local community members to jump on the bus and lend a hand in restoring these areas.
If you would like to know more about the River Repair Bus, get involved in OzFish, or become a member of your local chapter contact 1800 431 308.
The River Repair Bus is made possible by the Federal Government 2021 Murray Darling Basin Economic Development grant and is also supported by BCF - Boating, Fishing, Camping.
