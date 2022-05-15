Moree Champion
OzFish unveils third River Repair Bus for Moree

Updated May 18 2022 - 3:00am, first published May 15 2022 - 8:00pm
Waterways in the Moree region will benefit from a third River Repair Bus.

OzFish has unveiled their third River Repair Bus to the community of Moree.

