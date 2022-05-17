It's no secret our sporting clubs and local organisations can't function without people putting up their hands to do the thankless tasks which allow the players to take the field week-in, week-out.
These volunteers are tireless and during National Volunteer Week this week, Australia celebrates those who offer their time for their love of the community.
Advertisement
Sports can't run without these people giving up their time to contribute.
NSW Country Rugby Union president Luke Stephen paid tribute to those selfless individuals who volunteer in his sport.
"We are a largely amateur union, we have 6500 volunteers involved in helping with our games, and that is the ones we know about," he said.
"There's people who do things without seeking recognition or without being identified.
"Without that we wouldn't be able to provide for the close to 18,000 players that we have."
READ ALSO:
Stephen has volunteered plenty of hours himself towards the Armidale Blues, New England Rugby Union and now NSW Country Rugby.
He said volunteers don't often do it for the recognition, rather just to see the sport they love operate.
"There's very few paid administrators in community sport so the majority of people are balancing their desire to be involved in the game they love with their work and family," he said.
"From ensuring the players have somewhere to train, to coaches, referees, to competition administrators, to the people who ensure that there's something to eat at the game for spectators even.
"A volunteer task can be something so minimal but it is so vital of the ongoing running of any club and organisation.
"It can be something as simple as flipping a sausage on a barbecue for 20 minutes."
Stephen praised National Volunteer Week for giving thanks to everyone including those outside of sport such as in charity organisations and community-based events.
"The key is making sure that we take the time to stop and thanks those people do it for the love of the game or the love of the community," he said.
"It can be something so small, people that might only give half an hour a week right through to people who give five to 10 a week of their time."
"The ability to bring the community together doesn't happen without those people."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.