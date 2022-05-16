A familiar face of the Australian stage and screen is packing his bags and hitting the road for a long awaited regional comedy tour.
Damian Callinan, best known for roles on Skithouse, Before the Game, Backyard Ashes and his regular appearances on Spicks and Specks will perform 10 shows across regional New South Wales in May.
The shows are hot off the heels of Callinan's award-winning feature film The Merger which screened to great acclaim around the world, before making its debut on Netflix earlier this year.
The What a Relief! Tour is set to deliver some much needed belly laughs for communities after a challenging few years.
National Recovery and Resilience Agency coordinator general, Shane Stone, said many had been grappled with drought, floods, bushfires, mouse plague, as well as COVID-19, which took a toll on people's physical and mental wellbeing.
"We know, through our experiences helping communities through recovery, that when you're doing it tough it's vitally important to come together as a community, unwind and enjoy some down time together," Mr Stone said.
"While we focus on recovery, it's important to take care of mental wellbeing as well."
The tour will visit Nullamanna Hall on May 18 at 6pm, Croppa Creek Hall on the 19th at 6pm, Pallamallawa Hall on the 20th at 7pm, Burren Junction School of Arts on the 21st at 7pm, Yarrie Lake Hall on the 22nd at 6pm, Wee Waa Bowling Club on the 25th at 6pm, Walgett Showground - Leonard Pavilion on the 26th at 6pm, Carinda Memorial Hall on the 27th at 7pm and Marthaguy Hall on May 28 at 7pm.
Community members will be able to chat with NRRA's local recovery support officer, Sandy McNaughton; talk to a rural financial counsellor, representatives from the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program, as well as other support services.
Applications for $500 Rotary debit cards, to be spent locally, will also be available.
"This is an incredibly rare opportunity to experience a comedian of Damian's calibre. What a Relief! will unite community members in local halls to enjoy some much-needed humour in these challenging times, share a meal in good company, and perhaps get some extra support if they need it, as well," Ms McNaughton said.
To attend your free local What a Relief! event, RSVP by email to Sandy.McNaughton@recovery.gov.au or phone 0408 499 306. BYO drinks and nibbles.
Further information is available on the NRRA website: www.recovery.gov.au For more details about Damian's work, visit: DamianCallinan.com.au
