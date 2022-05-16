The tour will visit Nullamanna Hall on May 18 at 6pm, Croppa Creek Hall on the 19th at 6pm, Pallamallawa Hall on the 20th at 7pm, Burren Junction School of Arts on the 21st at 7pm, Yarrie Lake Hall on the 22nd at 6pm, Wee Waa Bowling Club on the 25th at 6pm, Walgett Showground - Leonard Pavilion on the 26th at 6pm, Carinda Memorial Hall on the 27th at 7pm and Marthaguy Hall on May 28 at 7pm.