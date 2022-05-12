Why as a farmer I don't vote for a major party

Dear Editor,
The world is patently overpopulated. If the population had stayed, were it was when I was born, we would not have human induced climate change. We would have three times fewer coal mines, three times fewer cars, three times less of everything that changes the climate. Farmers could feed the world without destroying so many forests around the world. Climate change would not be a problem. The Barrier Reef would still be beautiful.
Norman Borlaugh, the father of the green revolution, received the 1970 Peace Nobel Prize for saving millions around the world from starvation by breeding rust resistant wheat. In his acceptance speech he said: 'If the frightening power of human reproduction is not curbed, my work will be ephemeral'.
Sadly he and few other scientists were ignored by big business and the Catholic Church, who came up with the forever growing economy scheme. Big business needs cheap labour and customers. Religious institutions like a lot of poor people, to give them hope. Since then the world population has doubled and is still rising. So are the oceans.
As for my vote. Barnaby and Dominique with six and seven children are simply irresponsible, as are the people who voted them in. Adam Marshall as Agriculture Minister went into bed with Santos and the fossil fuel industry, not really what farming and the climate needs and the Greens won't speak up for family planning, as it's politically incorrect. So we just keep going on plundering our descendants resources.
Henry Schneebeli, Moree
