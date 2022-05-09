Moree Champion

Boars in the race for best and fairest

By Geoff Newling
Updated May 12 2022 - 9:23pm, first published May 9 2022 - 2:00am
Tileah McGrady and Joe Wade are starring for the Boars.

MOREE backrower Joe Wade deserved Group 4's three best and fairest award points in Sunday's 26-24 win over Narrabri Blues at Collins Park, Narrabri.

