Boars continue run in close finish against Narrabri

NARRABRI Blues had their chances but failed to take advantage when they lost 26-24 to the Moree Boars at their Collins Park home in Narrabri on Sunday afternoon.
It was a sad day for the home club as the Blues lost all three grades to their Boar opponents, 44-nil in Ladies League Tag, 44-6 in second grade and by the two points in first grade.
Moree Boars now lead the competitions in all three grades while the Blues, last season's minor premiers, sit fifth on the first grade table, fifth in second grade and last on the LLT table.
While disappointed with the results Blues first grade captain-coach Jake Rumsby told G4 Media his side played well.
"We made a few blues at critical times," Rumsby said.
"Would have been a real good game to watch because it was a real good, quick game to play in.
"Moree were the better side today and deserved their win."
Rumsby said it was "pretty solid in the middle" in a game that went "tit for tat".
"They led 18-16 at half time," he said.
"Could have went either way in the second half.
"They (Moree) are a quality side and I think they might be the benchmark. We know we can be better too and we did have a few players carrying niggles (injuries) into the game. They showed plenty of character today, showed that Blues spirit.
"Sure it's disappointing to lose at home but the boys are upbeat, they showed a lot of heart."
Todd Nichols was one of the Blues best again and polled two points in the Group 4 Best & Fairest Award.
That elevated him four points clear in the prestigious player award.
Daniel Jobson's high work rate also earned him a point.
The Blues travel to Manilla this Sunday and then have the bye before hosting the Kootingal Roosters at Collins Park on Sunday, May 29.
MOREE 26 (Adrian Smith 2, Michael Watton, Joe Wade, Jamie Sampson tries, Smith 2, Watton gls) d NARRABRI 24 (Damon Gleeson, Lachie Trindall, Daniel Howe, Sam Sadler, Jake Rumsby tries, Todd Nichols 2gls) G4 B&F: 3 Joe Wade (M), 2 Todd Nichols (N), 1 Daniel Jobson (N).
Second Grade: MOREE 44 (James Duncan 2, Justin Smith 2, Kaedyn Smith, Jordan Binge, David Anis-Brown, Josh Girard, Jake Tighe tries, Kaedyn Smith 4gls) d NARRABRI 6 (Tyler Frazer try, Cameron Yates gl) G4 B&F: Josh Girard (M), 2 Shannon Hippi (M), 1 Trent Keeler (N).
Ladies League Tag: MOREE 44 (Sheldyn Briggs 3, Shai-Lee Smith 2, Kiyalee Duncan, Dakota Ayre, Abbie Kent, Stacey McIntosh tries, McIntosh 4gls) d Narrabri 0. G4 B&F: Stacey McIntosh (M), 2 Sheldyn Briggs (M), 1 Krista Zarka (N).
GROUP 4 FIRST GRADE TABLE.
(For and against in brackets).
Moree 8 (116-64), North Tamworth 6 (116-56), Kootingal 6 (94-92), Boggabri 6 (156-120), Narrabri 4 (114-110), Dungowan 4 (132-116), Gunnedah 2 (94-122), Werris Creek 2 (86-126), Manilla 0 (82-196).
GROUP 4 SECOND GRADE TABLE
(For and against in brackets).
Moree 8 (150-16), North Tamworth 6 (74-36), Kootingal 6 (66-54), Dungowan 6 (92-72), Narrabri 4 (60-88), Werris Creek 4 (26-128), Manilla 3 (60-90), Gunnedah 2 (82-54), Boggabri 1 (52-116).
GROUP 4 LADIES LEAGUE TAG
(For and against in brackets)
Moree 8 (96-18), Dungowan 6 (158-20), North Tamworth 6 (56-18), Kootingal 6 (60-22), Gunnedah 6 (74-40), Werris Creek 4 (24-50), Boggabri 2 (32-1114), Manilla 2 (12-82), Narrabri 0 (28-176).
GROUP 4 UNDER 18
(For and against in brackets)
Gunnedah 6 (98-28), Werris Creek 6 (14-34), Dungowan 4 (30-6), Kootingal 4 (6-56), Farrer NT 6 (56-26), Narrabri 4 (20-74).
