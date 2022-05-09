Moree Champion

Boars continue run in close finish against Narrabri

By Geoff Newling
Updated May 12 2022 - 9:24pm, first published May 9 2022 - 11:00pm
The Boars notched up more wins on Sunday.

NARRABRI Blues had their chances but failed to take advantage when they lost 26-24 to the Moree Boars at their Collins Park home in Narrabri on Sunday afternoon.

