THE unveiling of the first stage of a $2.6 million redevelopment of Moree PCYC marked the start of a period of celebration for the youth service, also observing its 40th birthday.
The upgrade will allow the PCYC to expand its programs and offer local young people access to a wider range of gym equipment and experiences.
Members will notice the difference from the moment they walk through the front door with the entry and office spaces, bathrooms and change facilities all having received a face-lift.
Refurbished kitchen facilities will ensure the all-important breakfast and nutrition programs reach more young people than ever, giving them the best possible start to the day.
Accessibility upgrades to the gym and gymnastics area will allow a people with varying levels of ability and movement to utilise the fitness facilities.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall joined PCYC CEO Dominic Teakle and PCYC Club Manager Taylor Macey to celebrate.
"For 40 years Moree PCYC has been giving local young people a safe space to be active, healthy and engage with learning," Mr Marshall said.
"It's fitting as the organisation celebrates its past achievements it also recognises the exciting opportunities this major redevelopment will deliver for the future.
"This redevelopment is about ensuring Moree PCYC's 40-year legacy supporting disadvantaged youth continues well into the future."
Mr Marshall said the next stage of works would include a new entry and improved office and education spaces for PCYC and NSW Police programs.
"Stage two is very exciting with the addition of an innovative new Youth Hub, equipped with Wi-Fi and computers," Mr Marshall said.
"This space will be available for education, employment and recreational purposes, and will act as an afternoon homework area and youth 'hang out' for NSW Police initiatives."
PCYC CEO Dominic Teakle said the organisation was incredibly grateful for the State Government's support.
"PCYC Moree is an important asset that provides health, fitness, sport and recreational services to the community while offering life changing programs for youth," Mr Teakle said.
"It is paramount that our PCYC's provide a safe and contemporary space for young people to thrive regardless of their location or circumstances in life."
