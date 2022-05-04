Bits and pieces around the grounds

Registrations are open for the National Primary Games in 2022 for those turning 8 - 14 years of age. This year the event will be held on the last weekend of the July school holidays - 16 and 17 July. The event will once again be taking place in Tamworth. On offer in 2022 will be Netball, Gymnastics, Rugby League, Rugby Union, Football (Soccer) and Tennis. Registrations are open with Early Bird prices until May 31. Teams or individuals may register by heading to nationalprimarygames.com.au