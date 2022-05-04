Bits and pieces around the grounds

A-Grade
Moree Boomerangs 24 Defeated Narwan Eels 18
Advertisement
Uralla/Walcha Bye
League Tag
Narwan Eels Won on forfeit over Moree Boomerangs
Uralla/Walcha Bye
Scores from round 2 match played this weekend.
A-Grade
Tingha Tigers 32 Defeated Warialda Wombats 28
League Tag
Tingha Tigers 46 Defeated Warialda Wombats 0
The Moree Tennis Club will be the recipient of $23,512.50 to construct a disability access ramp under the 2022 Community Enhancement Fund, which is provided as an annual contribution to the Shire from the Moree Solar Farm.
Besides the disability access ramp, the project also includes the installation of a concrete path that will run from the main gate to the side of the clubhouse.
Moree Tennis Club president Margie Buckley said the disability access ramp is going to be a game changer for the club.
"On a Friday night, we could have up to 50 kids playing tennis and some of their grandparents can find climbing the stairs to the clubhouse difficult. Prams need to be physically lifted to get into the building as well. A disability access ramp is going to change everything", Buckley said.
"We've received quotes from local builders and we're in the process of making the decision who will construct the ramp. Things are moving fast, and our ducks are nearly all lined up."
Dejan Djulic is in Rockdale in Sydney this week as part of the North West boys team competing at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association Championships.
NIAS FC Northern League 1 and Junior Development League
Training is in full swing for NIAS FC teams. From this Tuesday, the SAP, JDL and NL1 squads will have access to 6 sessions of specific fitness, strength and conditioning and agility based sessions prior to their weekly Tuesday training sessions. NIAS partners Pro-Active Physiotherapy will be conducting these sessions.
Advertisement
Both the u13s and U14s 'Wonder' NIAS FC NL1 teams will be playing their round 5 matches in Tamworth this Sunday where both teams will play Belmont Swansea United FC. Also playing this weekend is the U12s JDL team who will play Cooks Hill United FC Black in Speers Point and the U11s who will play Valentine FC also at Speers Point.
National Primary Games Early Bird Registration
Registrations are open for the National Primary Games in 2022 for those turning 8 - 14 years of age. This year the event will be held on the last weekend of the July school holidays - 16 and 17 July. The event will once again be taking place in Tamworth. On offer in 2022 will be Netball, Gymnastics, Rugby League, Rugby Union, Football (Soccer) and Tennis. Registrations are open with Early Bird prices until May 31. Teams or individuals may register by heading to nationalprimarygames.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.