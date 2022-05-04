5 Things to know before investing in Biotech stocks

The biotechnology market has been experiencing an uptick following the development of COVID- 19 vaccines. While it's expected to grow continually in the coming years, the market is still generally volatile, and a stock investor must learn to tread lightly.

From USD$ 793.87 billion in 2021, the biotech industries' size is predicted to grow to 8.7 per cent annually. The sector can reach over USD$ 1,683 billion at such a rate by 2030.



This is according to a market research company based in Canada and India. Along with the hefty costs of research and technology, this highly promising growth rate has prompted some biotech companies to continue offering their stocks to investors.

Injecting capital into biotech stocks may be an attractive proposition, but it comes with certain risks, as with other options. If you're interested in biotech stocks, consider the valuable points below before parting with your hard-earned cash.

1. Understanding the basics of biotechnology stocks

Before investing in any Australian Security Exchange or ASX biotech stocks, it's crucial to understand the sector and how it works.

A biotech stock represents a share of the companies engaged in the clinical research and development of drugs, vaccines and other forms of potential treatment for specific illnesses and health conditions. The sector is known for initiating and developing stem cell research, genomic sequencing and editing and many others.

2. External issues can easily influence the sector's performance

Biotechnology shares can be highly vulnerable to external pressures. Take the case of biotech companies' experience at the height of COVID-19 infections. Investors focused on biotech companies developing vaccines because of the demand to halt the pandemic spread like wildfire.

As a result, a specific biotech company's stock price surged to USD$284.20 from its pre-pandemic level of USD$ 6.81, as an example. Towards the year's end, when the biotech company still hadn't delivered, its stock price dipped to USD$ 141.55. With these figures, it's unsurprising why most investors consider biotech an attractive sector.

3. It's challenging to spot a promising biotech company

More than a decade ago, investors flocked to infuse millions of capital into a promising biotechnology firm, Theranos. The company, which was once valued at USD$9 billion, promised to revolutionise healthcare services by developing a needle-less blood testing method that could detect cancer and diabetes. The company crashed after an investigation revealed that it deceived its investors, and its executives were found guilty of fraud.

As can be gleaned from this experience, it's challenging to determine which biotech companies have a high chance of success. A company that focuses on widespread diseases will likely face intense competition. Without anything new to offer, it may not be able to survive. On the other hand, aiming to reinvent the wheel, such as what Theranos aimed to do, would likely put the company at a high risk of failure.

4. It's better to stick to commercial companies

Sometimes, taking risks as an investor could provide lucrative yields. But this isn't always applicable to the biotech industry, as you found out from the previous discussion.



Because there's no guarantee that the world's most infectious diseases and biological anomalies can be cured, investing in a big and reputable biotech company increases the chance of success.

Moreover, big companies often have a group of venture capitalists capable of sustaining them. Reliable external support is necessary as biotech companies face several hurdles that they must jump over.



Because the sector is highly regulated, it takes several years for companies to develop a product. Once they do, they'd have to spend more on post-research activities, including obtaining a license. As an investor, you'd want to ensure the organisation has ample research experience and a reputation for delivering high-quality products.

5. There are unique risks involved

Seasoned capitalists know that general and specific risks are involved in every investment. There's always a high chance that the drug or procedure won't work according to its intended purpose. Additionally, some treatments may be too hazardous for humans or animals, leading to clinical failure.

Even if the biotech company successfully creates a new product, it has to go through the government's regulatory agencies like Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Without greenlight from the organisations, a biotech company won't be able to market its commodities in spite of clinical success.

Lastly, it can be challenging for biotech companies to market their goods, especially if similar products and methods are available. The same can be said of new medications, which may face hesitancy and resistance from the public. These risks all contribute to the company's stock performance, and you should refrain from counting the chickens before the eggs hatch, figuratively speaking.

In Conclusion

Investors typically conduct heavy research before infusing capital into any company. As a potential stock buyer, you must do your homework by learning the biotech entity's profile, structure, and performance. While this won't guarantee returns, it helps minimise the risks involved when investing in the highly volatile biotech sector.