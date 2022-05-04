FOUR new police officers were welcomed to the region this week as they reported for their induction at the Inverell Police Station.
The Probationary Constables have been posted to Inverell and Moree stations within the New England Police Command following their graduation from the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn last Friday.
The officers are part of the NSW Police Academy's Class 352.
Following Tuesday's induction, Probationary Constable Rhys Smith will join the Moree Police Station, while Probationary Constables Ebony Lancaster, Courtney Yeo and Nicholas Petselas will be stationed at Inverell.
The arrival of these new recruits takes the number of new police officers the Northern Tablelands has secured in the past three years to 71.
MP Adam Marshall was pleased for the chance to meet the four new officers in person, especially on the first day of their new careers in law enforcement.
"It's an exciting day for our four new officers as they take their first steps into their chosen career and I commend the great tenacity and commitment they have shown to reach this point," Mr Marshall said.
"The NSW Police Academy certainly puts new recruits through their paces and I take my hat off to all the recruits who successfully complete such intense training and preparation.
"They will be wonderful additions to our regions, and, as always, they will have a warm welcome from their colleagues and the community.
"I congratulate and thank all the hardworking police officers and the support staff in all our stations across the Northern Tablelands," Mr Marshall said.
"Every officer provides important support and the past few years through drought, fire, pandemic and now floods, have been particularly challenging - I commend them all."
