Eat your heart out MasterChef, Moree on a Plate is where the real entertainment is! These local legends will wow the crowd at this year's festival with their impressive barbecue skills - or not?
The former Blokes on the BBQ competition has had a refresh, with the ladies coming on board to decide who really is boss of the barbecue.
This year, Moree on a Plate will launch the inaugural 'Mixed Grill' competition, and feature Relentless Health Group's personal trainer Dan Gray and his dietician wife, Sammy Gray. And while they may know food science and nutrition, can they lift their weight around a barbie?
Local art connoisseur Kate Tuart and pharmacist Curtis Teed have a niggling feeling they may be this year's underdogs, but what they lack in skills they make up for in confidence.
"If the other teams don't fear us, that's their first mistake," Curtis declared. Let's hope he's as good at following a recipe as he is a prescription.
Andrew Uphill of Sprayer Barn, Moree may have gained minor fame as a cook-off king on TikTok, and while he talks a big game, wife Lou Gall of Gwydir Valley Irrigators quietly suggests it is actually she who takes control in the kitchen. You may want a front row seat, their could be a redefinition of 'kitchen scrap' from this couple.
And with a fourth team from Trans4m Rail rounding out the competition we can't wait to see what these four teams have in store for the judges, and crowds!
Thank you to B&W Rural and Moree Mitre 10 for supporting this fun event, which runs from 11.30am to 12.30 at the festival.
We have a feeling it's going to be a good one!
