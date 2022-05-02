Moree will be in the spotlight this weekend thanks to a local lady forging a career for herself and teaching others about traditional gatherings of bush food and medicines on Gamilaraay/Gomeroi country.
Kerrie Saunders of Yinarr-Ma had the "amazing opportunity" to host Channel Ten's Hayden Quinn to film an episode of Taste of Australia, showing and teaching them first hand how to make her native grain bush pizza.
Advertisement
"It certainly was a pleasure," Kerrie said. "To know your own natural surroundings truly is a blessing and even better when you know how to make something of it."
The episode was recorded at Whittakers Lagoon and will air this Sunday at 4.30pm. "Thank you for having us, we all learnt so much and can't wait to share it," Hayden said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.