Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Trio of decades-old 'zombie' gas exploration licences covering Murrurundi, Scone and east of Moree laid to rest by state government

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated May 4 2022 - 1:48am, first published May 2 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEAD: The state government has finally slain a trio of decades-old "zombie" gas exploration licences in the North West region. Photo: file

The state government has finally slain a trio of decades-old "zombie" gas exploration licences in the North West region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.