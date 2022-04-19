Northern NSW stock and station agent, Will Claridge, has sold up a storm to win this year's ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition at Sydney Royal Show, with Queenslander Corey Evans from Kingaroy placed second.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for Fairfax's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
