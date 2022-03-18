news, local-news,

The family of 22-year-old Gomeroi man Gordon Copeland, who died in a police operation last year, have invited supporters to join them in a rally for justice. "We are rallying to keep Gordon's name out there and keep his memory alive," said Lesley Fernando, Gordon's aunty, speaking on behalf of the family. "We won't let up until we get answers and until our mob stop dying in prisons and police operations. READ ALSO: "We invite all community to come and walk with us." Gordon was last seen alive in the Gwydir River near Moree after a police incident in the early hours of July 10, 2021. His body was found on October 7, 2021. The Aboriginal Legal Service will be representing his family in a coronial inquest into his death. At least 21 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people died in custody and police operations across Australia last year, including Gordon Copeland. There have been more than 500 deaths since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody concluded in 1991.

