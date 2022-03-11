news, local-news,

Year 9 and 10 students at Moree Secondary College and selected students from St Philomena's will next week participate in the secondary schools illuminate challenge. The challenge week will be facilitated by presenters from illuminate Education, including founder and inspirer Adam Mostogl, named in Australia's Top 30 Under 30 Entrepreneurs in 2017. The week-long program provides students with an authentic entrepreneurial environment to articulate the confidence, creativity and capability to reach their full potential through solving problems in their community. Supported by experienced facilitators and input from community members, students work in teams to develop a new project or business idea while developing skills in communication, critical thinking and inquiry, digital and financial literacy, design thinking, problem solving and collaboration. Across the week, students explore the innovative process designed by illuminate Education Australia, growing in their skills and confidence within themselves and of their peers throughout the journey. Teams begin by growing in their understanding of a relevant issue in their community and build their knowledge base to define the problem they see, creatively explore and refine possible solutions, develop business models for sustained impact as well as marketing materials that connect with target customers, present the idea for investment and support, showcase how their team will work collaboratively to deliver the solution and a prototype of their solution. All of the skills and resources required to complete these stages are introduced by illuminate Education Australia facilitators in the week, both to complete the challenge but to also see how these transferable skills can be used in other contexts. The UNE SMART Region Incubator are proud to bring this challenge to the students of Moree and are looking forward to the entrepreneurial output from the week. All community members are welcome to attend the pitch deck presentations and 'pressure cooker' on Friday from 9.10am-12pm, in addition we'd like to invite all parents, school and community members to the award presentation from 2.35-3pm. For further insight into what's ahead for the week visit illuminate Education.

illuminate Education gives Moree students chance to shine during week-long challenge