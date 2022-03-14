news, local-news,

A NEW 10-seater bus is the latest tool helping keep Miyay Birray Youth Service's important social programs on the road. The vehicle is vital to the service ensuring those participating in Miyay Birray's programs get to and from the service safely. Miyay Birray chairman Lloyd Munro said $50,000 State Government funding had provided the service and the Moree community with a great new bus. "Within our current programs running for youth, parenting and early childhood education, we are servicing over 240 clients and their families," Mr Munro said. Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the new Toyota Hiace was a lifeline for those without a licence or a mode of transport. "The wider community also utilises the bus for activities such as Elders group functions, transport to funerals, sports, community transport and attending cultural activities," Mr Marshall said. "The former bus was purchased in 2006, and for the past 15 years has travelled the shire and state, giving Moree's youth the opportunity to participate in all manner of experiences not available at home. "The bus was also an important part of the StreetBeat program, which picked up young people off the streets and removes them from unsafe environments to home or out in the community. "The old bus will remain in use, providing transport options for Miyay Birray's operations in Mungindi. "I congratulate CEO Darrel Smith and chairman Lloyd Munro for the work being done to improve health, social and educational outcomes for Moree's youth." Mr Munro said they were pleased to have already acquired the bus, having initially been told they could be waiting six months because of delays in overseas deliveries. "Using our local Toyota dealer we were able to get the bus in just over one month - so Tait's Moree has done a fantastic job," he said. "With the bus in the shed Miyay Birray will continue to deliver quality services and allow people to attend important events."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cady.biddle/9ce7896e-bb5a-4265-863e-78f2da79c790.jpg/r0_161_3000_1856_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New bus keeps Miyay Birray on the road in Moree