Moree's Phoebe Wood is among 24 recipients of the 2022 Future Women NSW Rural Scholarship Program. The one-year program started this week with Phoebe attending the Future Women Leadership Summit in Sydney, as part of the 2022 NSW Women's Week celebrations. A 'Regional Connector' for UNE SMART Region Incubator - delivering a program in Youth Entrepreneurship in the Moree Plains Shire - Phoebe is also busy studying a Diploma of Health Science through Endeavour College of Natural Health, with goals to complete further study in the health, psychology and wellbeing space. Local MP Adam Marshall described Phoebe as an impressive young leader in the community with a passion and drive for rural communities. "I know this scholarship will help her pursue her life and career goals for the befit of our region," Mr Marshall said. Deputy Premier Paul Toole said regional women were the lifeblood of so many bush communities. "Each of the winners have already gone above and beyond in their local community, and this program will boost their leadership potential as they inspire the next generation of leaders," he said. Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor, said the program was designed to connect driven and passionate women from all ages and backgrounds, and help them in developing leadership skills as they progress to the next stage of their career. "The cohort, made up of small business owners, psychologists, farmers, business leaders, pilots and field workers will have a unique opportunity to connect and learn from each other in a setting that actively supports and encourages women to achieve their goals both personally and professionally," Mrs Taylor said. "Last year's program was a huge success, with women from across the state gaining valuable skills to not only further their career development but become leaders in their communities. I'm sure we will see another exceptional result with this year's intake." Future Women managing director and founder Helen McCabe said the last intake had a big impact on the broader Future Women community. "It's really special to have a strong contingent of country women in the community. They contribute across the group in a variety of ways, so we are very excited to meet the members from NSW," Ms McCabe said.

Moree's Phoebe Wood wins Future Women NSW Rural Scholarship