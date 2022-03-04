news, local-news,

Police have responded to an increase in thefts in the Moree region. In the past week a number of homes have been targeted in the early hours of the morning including reports from Adelaide, Albert, Balo, Boston, Callaille, Dobbie, Gwydir and Ruse Streets. New England Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman said police were engaged in a number of high visibility strategies targeted at property offenders but many break and enters were also crime of opportunity. "Thieves are always on the lookout for 'easy' premises with low security," he said. Residents are urged to consider how safe their home is: Det Insp Chapman said whilst police operations to target property thieves were continuing they also encouraged residents to do all they could. "Protect your safety, look out for your neighbours, and be extra aware of what is happening in your area," he said. "If you witness suspicious activity report it immediately". Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the website.

Increase in thefts in Moree