It's one of our favourite assignments of the year - the annual kindergarten cohort interviews and photo gallery. This year COVID-19 safety measures meant we couldn't visit schools, but we reached out to primary school principals across the region to ask their new starters what they liked best about big school. The 2022 kindergarten class at St Philomena's Primary school is enjoying big school. Reading, counting and playing on the monkey bars are already firm favourite things. Meet some of them here and discover their career aspirations.

