Moree council is calling on the community to help shape the future of the Plains. The community is invited to create a shared vision for the shire to help develop the Community Strategic Plan (CSP). Called 'Our Moree Plains - Our vision to 2032', the plan identifies the priorities and goals for the shire with council required to review the plan with the community after each local government election. Mayor Mark Johnson encourages the community to get involved in the consultation activities. "We've launched an online survey and downloadable kitchen table kits for families, friends and workplaces to host informal discussions about the shire's future," Cr Johnson said. "These are available on council's website. Registrations have also opened for a series of online community workshops," he added. Council will have a series of outdoor pop-up stalls in the Moree town centre, and one in Boomi, over the following weeks, where the community can say hi and talk about their priorities. Targeted workshops will also be run in Mungindi, Pallamallawa, Boggabilla and Toomelah with community representatives. "The CSP is the most important document we prepare as a council," Cr Johnson said. "It guides all of council's activities for the term and outlines what our community wants for the next 10 years. So, if there's something you would like for the Moree Plains, now is the time to tell us! "It also details how we will measure success in delivering the plan and lists the other agencies and organisations in our community that we will partner with to achieve the community's shared vision." Mayor Johnson noted COVID-19 had affected the way council will deliver the engagement to ensure the health and safety of staff and the community. "We had planned to hold more face-to-face activities with the community including drop-in sessions and town and village workshops but, due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, we made the responsible decision to shift most of our activities online," he said. "We understand that not everyone has access to the internet and we have briefed our Moree library staff to assist those who wish to use the local community facilities to participate. "We also have printed copies of the survey and kitchen table kits, with reply-paid envelopes, available at council's Moree customer service centre, the Moree, Mungindi and mobile libraries and the Dhiiyaan Aboriginal Centre. Everyone who completes a printed or online survey will go in the draw to win one of five $50 Love Local Gift Cards. "Additionally, every household across the shire will shortly receive a flyer in their letterbox with a reply-paid feedback form about the CSP. I encourage all residents to complete the form and send it back to Council free of charge." Young people aged 16 and under also have the chance to win a $150 Love Local Gift Card by entering an art competition. Entries must represent the entrant's ideas and vision for Moree Plains and what they hope to see for the shire in the next 10 years. Entries will be judged in age categories by the mayor. The community will have a second opportunity to have their say when the draft CSP document is placed on public exhibition later this year. All activities will conclude on March 7. For more information about the CSP or to participate in the project, head to council's website or call (02) 6757 3222.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cady.biddle/f556d15d-5d71-4e05-9c17-166b680a8579.jpg/r0_37_4708_2697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Help shape Moree Plains' future through Community Strategic Plan