Funding to preserve wartime history in Moree

The North West Nashos are to construct a memorial in Moree Anzac Centenary Park to commemorate all national servicemen. The National Servicemen's Association of Australia, NSW branch will receive $9650 to construct the memorial through the latest round of the Australian Government's Saluting Their Service program. Federal Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, said this funding ensured local wartime history was preserved. "I am so proud of the history of service in the Parkes electorate, and it's important that those who have served during wars, conflicts and peace operations are appropriately remembered," Mr Coulton said. "The construction of a memorial in Moree is a wonderful way for us to honour and reflect on the sacrifice of all those who were called up for national service between 1951 and 1972." Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel Andrew Gee said they were among more than 80 successful recipients, which cover a wide variety of projects put forward by ex-service organisations, clubs, schools and community groups right around the country. "Australia owes an enormous debt of gratitude to all those Australians who have served our nation, defending our freedoms, values and way of life, and this funding is just one of the many ways we honour that debt," Mr Gee said. "I am very pleased to see such a wide range of projects being supported, including the construction of a Nashos memorial in Moree. "Large or small, all these projects represent Australia's unwavering commitment to always remember and reflect on all that our service personnel have done for our country." The funding is part of the Australian Government's $32 million investment in Veterans' Affairs grant programs this year. For further information on the Saluting Their Service program, visit the Grants Hub or the DVA website. Meanwhile, the rescheduled ADF and National Service 70th anniversary and Nasho reunion will be held in Moree in March featuring special guest, Normie Rowe.

North West Nashos to construct memorial in Moree to commemorate national servicemen