A CENTRAL piece of the puzzle which is the region-shaping Moree Special Activation Precinct (SAP) is now in place. The ribbon was cut on the $3.4 million Tapscott Road extension on Tuesday with the connection of Burrington Road and the Newell Highway via Evergreen and Tapscott Roads forming stage one of the North-South Link. Once complete, the North-South Link will be a key artery connecting the northern and southern areas of the SAP. It will allow for safer transit within the precinct by reducing the need to cross the rail line. The precinct is part of a 40-year plan to boost local activity in the value-added agriculture, intensive horticulture production, advanced manufacturing and freight and logistics industries. It will provide Moree with a 4700-hectare business hub. Mayor Mark Johnson said the completion of the access road would benefit the area moving forward. "The work completed will make it possible for road trains to access stock and receival sites," Cr Johnson said. "It's also a big win for heavy vehicle users and farms along the Burrington, Menadool and Barton Plains roads. They will now have improved flood immunity and direct access to the Newell Highway. "This means that local businesses can streamline operations and save on logistical costs because fewer trucks with greater capacity can now travel from the Newell Highway to the Burrington Road area." Northern Tablelands MP, Adam Marshall joined the mayor for the special occasion. "This road upgrade is one of the first physical signs that the Moree SAP and intermodal has moved from a concept into reality," Mr Marshall said. "Two years of planning has resulted in the significant upgrade and sealing of the road base and improvements to stormwater drainage. "Importantly, this area south of the Louis Dreyfus site now has all-weather access, meaning reduced risk of road closures and damage caused by flooding. "This section of roadway will be vital for channeling thousands of tonnes of agricultural product into the SAP from the eastern side of the railway line," he said. "The intermodal is visionary and by providing this funding the State Government has ensured Moree is on track and ready to distribute goods and create jobs when the first train rolls along the inland rail in 2025." Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole, said the upgrades were made possible by $3.43m from the Growing Local Economies Fund, which delivers infrastructure that improves productivity, expands business and boosts employment. "This essential extension will mean a smoother road to success for the Moree region. It will deliver efficiencies for business and provide certainty and continuity regardless of the weather conditions," Mr Toole said. "The $500m Growing Local Economies Fund continues to create jobs and deliver new economic opportunities for communities across regional NSW." In total, the road upgrades will cost $3.9m, with MPSC pledging to contribute $205,000 and private enterprise investing $337,000.

