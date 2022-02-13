news, local-news,

Do you want to study but also want to stay in Moree? The Country Universities Centre North West can help! CUC NW aims to make tertiary education more accessible for regional and remote people. Do you want to study a tertiary course but have family and/or work commitments here? Can't afford to move away to study? Are you back home to help with harvest but need to complete assignments and/or exams? Don't have reliable or fast internet service? Don't have access to a computer? Need general support for your study? Need a quiet study space without interruptions? Did you know registration and use of the CUC NW is free?! The centre offers quiet study spaces with computers as well as space for BYO devices. It also has lecture, meeting and tutorial rooms, and videoconferencing facilities. There is high speed internet with wireless internet access throughout and charging points for BYO devices. You can also use the printing, photocopying and scanning facilities (charges apply). They also host social events and academic support workshops, and offer exam invigilation. And the best thing is, you can access the service from 5am to midnight, seven days a week. If you would like to see the facilities for yourself and find out more about what the centre has to offer you can attend their community open day on Saturday, February 26 between 10am and 2pm. CUC NW is located at 21 Auburn Street in Moree.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cady.biddle/58d62897-16ff-4564-b8db-57e5d568159c.jpg/r0_126_1114_755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Country Universities Centre North West to host open day in Moree