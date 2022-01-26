news, local-news,

Tian Harris has received the honour of being named the Moree Plains Citizen of the Year. "I'm never short of a word but I'm speechless today," she said as she received her award during the Moree Australia Day celebrations today. "I'm shocked and excited, and a little overwhelmed to be honest," she said. Tian is described as being a book of knowledge. She is passionate about the community, its heritage as well as its future. She has been volunteering in our community since she was 15-years-old. "I started off in different organisations my grandparents were involved in and grew to like it. Dad was in the fire brigade so I got a taste of that, which is what encouraged me to go into the SES," Tian said. Tian has been an active unit member of the Moree SES for over eight years. Recently, during the 2021 floods, she nominated to host visiting SES dignitaries to showcase Moree, our history and the community. Her professionalism, knowledge and support shown to the group can not go unrecognised, with her peers and superiors receiving positive recognition for her contribution during the event and the recovery. Tian is also the youngest member of Moree VIEW Club and one of biggest advocates of that organisation. She volunteers to collect members who don't have transport so they can attend the group's events. She also sells raffle tickets and arranges meetings. During the pandemic she has dedicated her time to make phone calls to members for welfare checks. She has also been involved in the local RSL sub-branch for many years. Here she also volunteers to transport members to and from the Services Club for meetings and functions. She participates in their events and activities as a helper and companion to all members. Tian says she enjoys hearing the members' stories so she may be able to pass them on one day. "The committee and organisations I've been involved in, every person brings something unique to the organisation to make it work," she said. "There is no I in team certainly. I am blessed with the best as they say. And I only do what I do to make Moree a better place." Tian has also been nominated for the NSW Heritage Blue Plaque Award for 2022. This is an internationally-recognised way of promoting the heritage significance of our key places, people and stories. Tian has been nominated for her contribution showcasing the rich heritage and history of Moree. The list goes on and on for Tian's involvement in our community. Tian dedicated her award to the mobile library service which sees her visit the villages within the Moree Plains Shire. "The library is a very unique thing in itself and a vital service, which has certainly been proven through the current pandemic where it has grown and become very popular," she said. "I have only recently been involved but it's something I am very proud of," she said. "Every day when I get in that van... to see the joy it brings to the communities, especially during the pandemic; It's the most rewarding job I've ever had. "So this award is for those people who have supported the service and mostly importantly the kids who use it." You can read about the other award winners here.

Tian Harris named Moree Plains Citizen of the Year