A man will face court today charged over the alleged stabbing of a woman in Moree. Emergency services were called to Jacaranda Drive about 4am (January 17) following reports of a stabbing. Police were told a 29-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest during an argument in a car. She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to Moree hospital. Officers attached to New England Police District attended and commenced an investigation into the incident. Following inquiries, officers arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene and took him to Moree Police Station. The man was charged with reckless wounding and was refused bail to appear at Moree Local Court today.

Woman stabbed after argument in Moree