Moree Community College to host info session on Thursday

The Community College is excited to deliver term 1, 2022 to the community. The Community College is committed to reaching students in regional areas who may experience barriers to training and employment, along with assisting those who would simply like to up-skill. Accredited courses are typically short courses and have a broad industry base. Some courses may be funded and are subject to eligibility. Speak to the team about your needs and they will endeavor to assist you with this. Career qualifications starting this term include, Certificate III Business (Administration), Cert III Individual Support (Aging) and Cert I Vocational Pathways. Information sessions are being held on January 20, starting at 5.30pm, with guest speakers, along with information on how traineeships and subsidies may work for you. Core courses are first aid/CPR, white card, working at confined spaces, heights, power lines and forklift. Additionally they offer again welding for beginners, which is an evening class over the majority of the term. This term also offers leisure courses, including working with resin, welding and the accidental counsellor to name a few. If there is a leisure course you would like, let them know. At the Moree campus they cater for those wanting some assistance with technology, with two courses offered weekly. One Get Digital course is aimed at beginners while the second offers to help build skills, using a computer for work or study. The community focused organisation, also provides a study hub for students, room hire and can provide available support(s) to students where it may be necessary. The term one course guide is available and enrolments are open via the website: www.communitycollegeni.nsw.edu.au Start your journey by contacting Jodie or Kelly at the Moree Campus on 6751 1430, 0428 114 706 or moree@communitycollegeni.edu.nsw.au, moreeadmin@communitycollegeni.edu.nsw.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cady.biddle/3b7bc611-ecce-4f2a-8f47-6e9744039c2b.jpg/r0_74_1080_684_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Moree Community College to host info session on Thursday